NANO5 Lucidity 1:3:4 CBD/THC/5HTP 30ml Sublingual
About this product
Lighten the mood and your mind with a little boost of joy and serotonin from this blend, which is sure to help soothe your mind for a happy day or night. Both 5HTP and CBD smooth out the intensity of THC, creating this joyful experience. 30ML BOTTLE MG - 75 CBD - 225 THC - 300 5HTP
About this brand
Nano5
As the pioneers of Cannabis nanomolecular technology, Sunderstorm introduces NANO5. It combines the best of nature and science to deliver a breakthrough delivery method for Cannabis. With the smallest nanoparticles and highest bioavailability in the industry, NANO5 delivers powerful medicine when you need it, where you need it. Fast. Efficient. Effective. Trust the science behind NANO5.