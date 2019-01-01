 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  NANO5 Vitality 3:1:4 CBD/THC/5HTP 1ml Sublingual

NANO5 Vitality 3:1:4 CBD/THC/5HTP 1ml Sublingual

by Nano5

About this product

Vitality is the blend for patients with medical conditions seeking the healing power of CBD combined with activated THC and 5HTP. This combination is great for daytime use, especially for new consumers interested in trying cannabis for the first time. Feel strong and active with this mix, which will relieve your aches and pains and elevate your mood, restoring the energy you need for a full day or night.

About this brand

As the pioneers of Cannabis nanomolecular technology, Sunderstorm introduces NANO5. It combines the best of nature and science to deliver a breakthrough delivery method for Cannabis. With the smallest nanoparticles and highest bioavailability in the industry, NANO5 delivers powerful medicine when you need it, where you need it. Fast. Efficient. Effective. Trust the science behind NANO5.