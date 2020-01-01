 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Child Resistant Packaging

by Sun Grown Packaging - Recyclable and Compostable

Child Resistant Packaging

About this product

Our revolutionary patent-pending, child resistant, ASTM compliant package is perfect for retail sales and display. Can be customized to any size depending on your products. Easy to use tab locking system allows for adult consumers to open easily while protecting children and animals from accidental consumption. US Code of Federal Regulation Title 16 Part 1700 approved Child Resistant Package. Available in natural brown paperboard or bright white paperboard. Both materials available with eco-friendly water resistant coating to protect against scratching and damage. All options allow for an abundance of branding and marketing space on the exterior of the package.

About this brand

We provide beautiful sustainable packaging that reflects the quality of your products and the brand identity of your company. We create innovative customized solutions for your individual needs. We seek to establish long term relationships with clients so they have a reliable consistent partner for all their packaging for the life of their business. We seek to preserve the world’s natural resources by finding alternative materials and processes to work with. We love to align with passionate like-minded people allowing for an ease and flow of business and exchange of ideas all working towards fulfilling your needs and goals. We want to be your resource and counsel first and foremost. We are your open source for info, guidelines, and education. We believe in challenging the status quo by designing, manufacturing, and distributing inventive packaging made with sustainable materials.