by Sun Grown Packaging - Recyclable and Compostable

About this product

Single Pack- Perfect packaging option for single joint sales. Protects the joint from light, breakage, and direct handling while providing room for company and product information to be distinctly displayed. Three Pack- When selling joints in multiples this package is the perfect solution. Can be customized to fit any number of joints you sell together. Keeps joints separate from each other on the interior to prevent damage during movement or transit. Conceals product when the laws require it and still allows for space on the exterior for curated information.

About this brand

We provide beautiful sustainable packaging that reflects the quality of your products and the brand identity of your company. We create innovative customized solutions for your individual needs. We seek to establish long term relationships with clients so they have a reliable consistent partner for all their packaging for the life of their business. We seek to preserve the world’s natural resources by finding alternative materials and processes to work with. We love to align with passionate like-minded people allowing for an ease and flow of business and exchange of ideas all working towards fulfilling your needs and goals. We want to be your resource and counsel first and foremost. We are your open source for info, guidelines, and education. We believe in challenging the status quo by designing, manufacturing, and distributing inventive packaging made with sustainable materials.