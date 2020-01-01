Matrix Bottle Filler | 1 Pump / Nozzle | 12" x 12" Filling Area
by ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLC
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This cutting edge design has a secure holding compartment for vape cartridge and pen to rest. Prevents spillage and breakage of oil or pen by keeping cartridge still when package is handled or displayed. Interior compartment easily slides in and out of exterior package, yet fits tight inside to ensure it won’t slide out without assistance.
Be the first to review this product.