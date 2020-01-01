ACDC Pre-Roll
by SunMed GrowersWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at HerbaFi
- Closed until 10:00 AM
- 24.1 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
About this product
ACDC Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.