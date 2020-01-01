 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. ACDC Pre-Roll

ACDC Pre-Roll

by SunMed Growers

Write a review
SunMed Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls ACDC Pre-Roll

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
17.94%
CBD
0.71%
$14.00
  • at HerbaFi
  • Closed until 10:00 AM
  • 24.1 miles away

Also at 1 other store nearby

Store updated

About this product

ACDC Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers