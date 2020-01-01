 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Alpha OG

Alpha OG

by SunMed Growers

Write a review
SunMed Growers Cannabis Flower Alpha OG

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
15.42%
CBD
0.0%
$50.00

Also at 3 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Alpha OG by SunMed Growers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alpha OG

Alpha OG

Alpha OG from Alpha Medic is an OG Kush phenotype that took 2nd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its thick layer of crystal trichomes helps to explain why this pungent, pine-scented strain consistently tests over 20% THC when grown optimally. Conditions best treated with high-THC strains like Alpha OG include sleep apnea, appetite and weight loss, nausea, and chronic pain. 

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers