Brian Berry Cough Pre-Roll
by SunMed GrowersWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Brian Berry Cough Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Brian Berry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Brian Berry Cough from MzJill Genetics is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that crosses Strawberry Cough and Space Queen. Bred for flavor as well as potency, this strain inherits a loud strawberry and cherry aroma with traces of candied fruit. Its powerful, high-velocity effects center themselves cerebrally at first and then quickly spread to relax the rest of the body. Knots of lavender and green calyxes burst from the tall plants, crowned with deep purple-tipped fan leaves.