 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Brian Berry Cough

Brian Berry Cough

by SunMed Growers

Write a review
SunMed Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Brian Berry Cough

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Brian Berry Cough by SunMed Growers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Brian Berry Cough

Brian Berry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Brian Berry Cough from MzJill Genetics is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that crosses Strawberry Cough and Space Queen. Bred for flavor as well as potency, this strain inherits a loud strawberry and cherry aroma with traces of candied fruit. Its powerful, high-velocity effects center themselves cerebrally at first and then quickly spread to relax the rest of the body. Knots of lavender and green calyxes burst from the tall plants, crowned with deep purple-tipped fan leaves. 

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers