  Chees Quake Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Chees Quake Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

by SunMed Growers

SunMed Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Chees Quake Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Cannabinoids

THC
9.0%
CBD
--
$16.00

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Cheese Quake

Cheese Quake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

About this brand

SunMed Growers