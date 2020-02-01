Scoobyguy12
on February 1st, 2020
This strain works so good for my insomnia, I love this one but hard to find near me!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Deep Purple Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers
Deep Purple from Subcool's The Dank was bred to include the best traits from Purple Urkle and Querkle and to bring out more of that incredible grape taste. With a strong high, Deep Purple is calming and relaxing.