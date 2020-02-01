 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Deep Purple Pre-Roll

by SunMed Growers

Deep Purple Pre-Roll

About this product

Deep Purple Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers

1 customer review

Scoobyguy12

This strain works so good for my insomnia, I love this one but hard to find near me!

About this strain

Deep Purple

Deep Purple

Deep Purple from Subcool's The Dank was bred to include the best traits from Purple Urkle and Querkle and to bring out more of that incredible grape taste. With a strong high, Deep Purple is calming and relaxing.

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers