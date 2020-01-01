Guice Pre-Roll
by SunMed GrowersWrite a review
About this product
Guice Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers
About this strain
The Guice
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.