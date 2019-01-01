 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Guice Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Guice Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by SunMed Growers

Write a review
SunMed Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Guice Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Guice Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by SunMed Growers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The Guice

The Guice
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers