 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Hulk Pre-roll 1g 2-pack
Sativa

Hulk Pre-roll 1g 2-pack

by SunMed Growers

Write a review
SunMed Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Hulk Pre-roll 1g 2-pack

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
18.53%
CBD
0.0%
$14.00

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Incredible Hulk

Incredible Hulk

Incredible Hulk is a sativa strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers