Hurkle Pre-Roll

by SunMed Growers

SunMed Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Hurkle Pre-Roll

About this product

Hurkle Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers

About this strain

Hurkle

Hurkle

Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle's calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.

About this brand

SunMed Growers