Hurkle Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed GrowersWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at Greenwave Maryland
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 72.9 miles away
About this product
Hurkle Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by SunMed Growers
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Hurkle
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.