  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jacked-Up

by SunMed Growers

Cannabinoids

THC
16.1368%
CBD
0.0%
$45.00

About this product

About this strain

Originally bred by Heroes of the Farm, Jacked-Up is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Jack Herer and Timewreck. It typically provides strong cerebral, uplifting effects ideal for daytime use. These resin-packed flowers boast a spicy, woody aroma with intricate undertones of berry, citrus, peaches, and apricots. As multifaceted as its flavor profile, Jacked-Up buds are a colorful display of lavender and green pastels bursting with orange hairs.

SunMed Growers