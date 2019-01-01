 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kaboom Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack

by SunMed Growers

SunMed Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Kaboom Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack

About this product

Kaboom Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack by SunMed Growers

About this strain

Kaboom

Kaboom
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers