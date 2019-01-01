Kaboom Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Kaboom Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack by SunMed Growers
About this strain
Kaboom
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.
About this brand
SunMed Growers
