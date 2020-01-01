 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kalashnikova Pre-Roll

by SunMed Growers

Cannabinoids

$15.00

About this product

Kalashnikova Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers

About this strain

Kalashnikova is Green House Seeds’ hybrid of AK-47 and White Widow. It produces strong, long-lasting indica effects while maintaining a clear train of thought. Kalashnikova’s aroma is a mixture of lemon, mango, and sweet honey. With flavors of spiced hash and earthy musk, Kalashnikova ushers in full body relaxation while stimulating creativity, and allows you maintain an outgoing nature in social settings.

About this brand

SunMed Growers