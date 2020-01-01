 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Killer Grape

by SunMed Growers

Cannabinoids

THC
21.59%
CBD
--
$50.00

A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.

About this brand

SunMed Growers