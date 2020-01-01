Killer Grape
Killer Grape
by SunMed Growers
About this strain
A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.