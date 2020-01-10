 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Locomotion

by SunMed Growers

5.01
SunMed Growers Cannabis Flower Locomotion

Cannabinoids

THC
22.4%
CBD
--
$15.00

About this product

Locomotion by SunMed Growers

1 customer review

5.01

Henry84

Can I give 5🤯 faces instead of stars. Being as my first time having pure indica and not hybrid or Sativa, one might ask 'how do I know by feeling if it's indica?' Well, the experience on this is nothing like anything I've tried before and that's how I know it's straight indica. Hitting a J with my partner about halfway through I had already felt cerebral high. By the time we were finishing, full body high. I hardly had energy to step back inside. What felt like an hour smoke session was in reality maybe 10mins. I was instantly couch locked in my head but wanted to get upstairs to bed before becoming physically locked elsewhere. And here I am, an hour later, writing a review wondering where the hell my thoughts are going with this because all I see is rainbow iridescent auras around everything. Very psychedelic! The best. High. And I can already assume, the best sleep in a while. Now when my spouse comes to bed, I'm going to assume some incredible high sex. 🤯✌

