SunMed Growers

Henry84 on January 10th, 2020

Can I give 5🤯 faces instead of stars. Being as my first time having pure indica and not hybrid or Sativa, one might ask 'how do I know by feeling if it's indica?' Well, the experience on this is nothing like anything I've tried before and that's how I know it's straight indica. Hitting a J with my partner about halfway through I had already felt cerebral high. By the time we were finishing, full body high. I hardly had energy to step back inside. What felt like an hour smoke session was in reality maybe 10mins. I was instantly couch locked in my head but wanted to get upstairs to bed before becoming physically locked elsewhere. And here I am, an hour later, writing a review wondering where the hell my thoughts are going with this because all I see is rainbow iridescent auras around everything. Very psychedelic! The best. High. And I can already assume, the best sleep in a while. Now when my spouse comes to bed, I'm going to assume some incredible high sex. 🤯✌