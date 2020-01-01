SunMed Growers

Locomotion Pre-Roll
About this strain
Locomotion
Locomotion is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain by Heroes of the Farm. A cross between Blue Diesel and Timewreck, this strain delivers a dreamy cerebral high while soothing the body. Locomotion’s sour-smelling buds bloom with deep hues of silvery purple. Novices take caution with this potent indica: a little bit goes a long way.