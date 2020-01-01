Mandarin Sunset
Mandarin Sunset by SunMed Growers
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups.