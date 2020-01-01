 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mandarin Sunset

Mandarin Sunset

by SunMed Growers

Write a review
SunMed Growers Cannabis Flower Mandarin Sunset

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mandarin Sunset by SunMed Growers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mandarin Sunset

Mandarin Sunset

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups. 

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers