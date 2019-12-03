 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Meat Breath Pre-Roll

by SunMed Growers

Cannabinoids

THC
14.5%
CBD
--
$15.99

About this product

Meat Breath Pre-Roll by SunMed Growers

carlospicey

This stuff is amazing has nothing to do with meat breath. I feel so good and I can even type this. very relaxing high but your aware. very smooth draw. You could smoke this and go to work.

About this brand

SunMed Growers