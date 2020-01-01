 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by SunMed Growers

Cannabinoids

THC
15.1%
CBD
0.0%
$10.00
About this product

About this strain

Qleaner

Qleaner is a mostly sativa strain that provides an impressive high to even the most jaded cannabis aficionado. Bred by Subcool's The Dank by crossing Querkle and Jack's Cleaner, Qleaner delivers uplifting euphoria with fragrant hints of banana.

About this brand

SunMed Growers