Jack's Qleaner
by SunMed GrowersWrite a review
Available in store only
- at ReLeaf Shop
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 49.0 miles away
About this product
Jack's Qleaner by SunMed Growers
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Qleaner
Qleaner is a mostly sativa strain that provides an impressive high to even the most jaded cannabis aficionado. Bred by Subcool's The Dank by crossing Querkle and Jack's Cleaner, Qleaner delivers uplifting euphoria with fragrant hints of banana.