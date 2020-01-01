 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Shark Shock

Shark Shock

by SunMed Growers

Write a review
SunMed Growers Cannabis Flower Shark Shock

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
9.0%
CBD
10.0%
$10.00

Also at 2 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Shark Shock by SunMed Growers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Shark Shock

Shark Shock
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1.  Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects.  The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.  

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers