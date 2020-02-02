Cottoncheeze
on February 2nd, 2020
Love this strain! Perfect for stress and fatigue! If your lucky enough to be the bearer of a bagged seed. Cultivate it! They're in there... Out of the 3 I found 2 were males. Ohhhh but that one! Thanks Sunmed!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sticky Lemons by SunMed Growers
on February 2nd, 2020
Love this strain! Perfect for stress and fatigue! If your lucky enough to be the bearer of a bagged seed. Cultivate it! They're in there... Out of the 3 I found 2 were males. Ohhhh but that one! Thanks Sunmed!