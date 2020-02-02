 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sticky Lemons

by SunMed Growers

5.01
SunMed Growers Cannabis Flower Sticky Lemons

Cannabinoids

THC
17.4mg
CBD
--
$75.00

About this product

Sticky Lemons by SunMed Growers

1 customer review

5.01

Cottoncheeze

Love this strain! Perfect for stress and fatigue! If your lucky enough to be the bearer of a bagged seed. Cultivate it! They're in there... Out of the 3 I found 2 were males. Ohhhh but that one! Thanks Sunmed!

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers