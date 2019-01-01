Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack
About this product
About this strain
Sunshine #4
Sunshine #4 is an award-winning hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. This blend of Chemdawg 4 and Sunshine Daydream genetics took the prize for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan.
About this brand
SunMed Growers
