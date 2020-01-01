 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Super Chem Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Super Chem Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by SunMed Growers

Write a review
SunMed Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Chem Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This super-powered hybrid is a cross between Chem 4, an indica-dominant hybrid and Tange Chem, a sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients may experience a full-bodied euphoric sensation upon use. Super Chem is recommended for treating chronic pain and stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SunMed Growers Logo
SunMed Growers