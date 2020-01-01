SunMed Growers

Bred by Green House Seeds, The Doctor is an indica-dominant strain designed to treat a myriad of unpleasant symptoms such as pain, nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia. Its name also comes in tribute to the motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi, also called “The Doctor.” Heavy sedating effects act fast, leaving you feeling pacified and calm. Earthy flavors soured by skunky, fruity notes arrive on the inhale, making their exit with the taste of hashy spice. Great White Shark, Super Skunk, and an unnamed South Indian parent lend The Doctor its genetic blueprint.