USDA Certified Organic White CBG Smokable Flower

by Sunrise Heights Farms

USDA Certified Organic White CBG Smokable Flower

Hand trimmed, high quality, and medical grade. Frosty flowers with an intense floral aroma that is varied with a strong terpene profile. Attractive contrast and lighter in color. This variety was awarded: • 1st Place 2019 Oregon Growers Cup •1st Place 2020 Oregon Growers Cup •1st Place 2021 Golden Grow Awards CBG Potency

Sunrise Heights Farms is committed to producing high grade medical quality hemp products to support our community. Our products are made from the exclusive Crawford Brothers Oregon White CBD seed strain. Our hemp is grown in Southern Oregon and it is certified USDA Organic through CCOF.

