USDA Certified Organic White CBG Smokable Flower
by Sunrise Heights FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hand trimmed, high quality, and medical grade. Frosty flowers with an intense floral aroma that is varied with a strong terpene profile. Attractive contrast and lighter in color. This variety was awarded: • 1st Place 2019 Oregon Growers Cup •1st Place 2020 Oregon Growers Cup •1st Place 2021 Golden Grow Awards CBG Potency
About this brand
Sunrise Heights Farms
Sunrise Heights Farms is committed to producing high grade medical quality hemp products to support our community. Our products are made from the exclusive Crawford Brothers Oregon White CBD seed strain. Our hemp is grown in Southern Oregon and it is certified USDA Organic through CCOF.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.