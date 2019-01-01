 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
50mg Eucalyptus Bath Bomb

by Sunshine Solutions CBD

$12.50MSRP

Sunshine Solutions CBD presents our super potent bath bombs. Each bath bomb is infused with all-natural, vegan safe CBD grown in the heart of the Tennessee valley and contains a variety of all-natural ingredients which will leave you feeling clean and relaxed after a long day. Available in a variety of scents and we can even make custom scents on demand! Eucalyptus is known for its healing effects especially with respiratory infections, colds and asthma and is widely used in spas and gym saunas. With this bath bomb you can absorb the healing powers of CBD through your skin while breathing down the relief of eucalyptus! www.SunshineSolutionsCBD.com Insta: SunshineSolutions_CBD FB: Sunshine Solutions, LLC.

About this brand

Sunshine Solutions, LLC. is 100% Veteran owned and operated in Nashville, Tenn. Sourcing only the highest quality CBD from local, organic Tennessee farms, Sunshine Solutions produces some of the purest CBD products! We have partnered with other Veteran owned and operated businesses to showcase a variety of products from some of America's most patriotic individuals into one CBD marketplace. Applying our discipline and dedication learned from several years of military training, we make sure our clients are 100% satisfied and our products never fail to meet the standard.