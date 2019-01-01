Sunshine Solutions, LLC. is 100% Veteran owned and operated in Nashville, Tenn. Sourcing only the highest quality CBD from local, organic Tennessee farms, Sunshine Solutions produces some of the purest CBD products! We have partnered with other Veteran owned and operated businesses to showcase a variety of products from some of America's most patriotic individuals into one CBD marketplace. Applying our discipline and dedication learned from several years of military training, we make sure our clients are 100% satisfied and our products never fail to meet the standard.