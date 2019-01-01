 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
60ml Chocolate Mint Flavored Liquid CBD Oil - 600mg CBD

by Sunsoil (Formerly Green Mountain CBD)

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Our chocolate mint flavored liquid CBD oil tincture is a perfect way to enjoy our high quality, full spectrum CBD wherever you go. Featuring a metered dropper for precise dosing, you can take just what you need, nothing more, nothing less. Contains 600mg CBD per bottle, 10mg CBD per ml.

About this brand

At Sunsoil farming organically and processing naturally is the clear choice for us; our simple methods allow us to create a premium, full spectrum CBD oil while keeping costs down. Our product is made with pure, all natural ingredients and farmed in Vermont's scenic Northeast Kingdom. Experience CBD in a whole plant, organic coconut oil extract. With our products you can expect the same care, quality and service as our friends and family who are among the many people that take our oil.