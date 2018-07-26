WeedTaster
on July 26th, 2018
Sunwest delivered as promised, the packaging was discrete and they kept me informed at every step, so far out of 6 seeds 5 have germinated. Thank you!!!!
Blue Dream cannabis seeds are a sativa dominant strain that is fairly high in THC and commonly used for its medicinal benefits. The flavors are described as fruity with a hint of blueberry. This is a feminized strain that can take 9 to 11 week to flower.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.