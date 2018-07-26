 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Blue Dream Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics

Blue Dream Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics

by Sunwest Genetics

5.01
Blue Dream cannabis seeds are a sativa dominant strain that is fairly high in THC and commonly used for its medicinal benefits. The flavors are described as fruity with a hint of blueberry. This is a feminized strain that can take 9 to 11 week to flower.

WeedTaster

Sunwest delivered as promised, the packaging was discrete and they kept me informed at every step, so far out of 6 seeds 5 have germinated. Thank you!!!!

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Sunwest Genetics is dedicated to providing the highest quality cannabis seeds, handpicked by our growers to ensure freshness. We believe that the more people that grow cannabis, the better the world will be for both healing and enlightenment. Inspired by our home on the west coast, we want the rest of the world to be able to experience the high quality cannabis we have here. Our seeds can be used for both medical and recreational purposes. Our products range from easy to grow strains; great for beginners, to difficult but rewarding - perfect for any veteran gardeners looking for a challenge. We have a team on standby 24/7 for support through phone, email or live chat. See why Sunwest Genetics is one of the best seed companies in the industry with the best genetics.