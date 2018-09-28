SSDD11
on September 28th, 2018
Divina. ;)
For sativa smokers, Kali Mist is one of the strongest out there with uplifting, creative and productivity enhancing effects. Being a sativa, it grows fairly tall, is high in THC and flowers in around 8-10 weeks. It produces a lot of bud both indoors and outdoors with lots of resin content.
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.