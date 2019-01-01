 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Master Kush Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics

by Sunwest Genetics

About this product

Master Kush cannabis seeds produce a plant that flowers in around 8 weeks, produce large buds high in resin and rather than mind numbing like most indices provides a relaxed body feeling. Master Kush is also easy to grow for beginners and has moderate to high levels of THC.

About this strain

Master Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

Sunwest Genetics is dedicated to providing the highest quality cannabis seeds, handpicked by our growers to ensure freshness. We believe that the more people that grow cannabis, the better the world will be for both healing and enlightenment. Inspired by our home on the west coast, we want the rest of the world to be able to experience the high quality cannabis we have here. Our seeds can be used for both medical and recreational purposes. Our products range from easy to grow strains; great for beginners, to difficult but rewarding - perfect for any veteran gardeners looking for a challenge. We have a team on standby 24/7 for support through phone, email or live chat. See why Sunwest Genetics is one of the best seed companies in the industry with the best genetics.