  5. 5′ x 9′ Gorilla Grow Tent

by Super Closet

About this product

Our professionally designed grow tents are ideal for experts and perfect for beginners. The expert configuration positions ducting ports where they should be. Large EZ View windows offer easy grow snapshots without compromising your environment. The doorways offer 360 degree convenient access. The larger layouts provide frustration free maneuvering. Thick material and large 10″ double cinching ducting ports make maintaining an ideal growing space a snap. Grow easy on yourself. Grow Gorilla. Gorilla Grow Tents are the: TALLEST – Patent pending adjustable extension poles allow you to increase the height of your grow tent from 7′ to 8′ with our included 1′ Height Extension Kit. Need more height? Increase your tent to 9′ or even 10′ tall with our 2′ Height Extension Kit! THICKEST – With a huge thread density of 1680D (compared to 200D – 600D) Gorilla Grow Tents are up to 3 – 9x denser than ANY grow tent ever made. STRONGEST – Features a solid metal interlocking frame that is up to 2 – 5x stronger than any competitor’s grow tent frame. Gorilla Grow Tent frames are so strong they can hold up to 300 pounds. SAFEST – Patent Pending infrared blocking roof keeps surface temperatures cool. Dense threading and tight seals help contain noise and odor, as well as form a sturdy flood pool that truly holds water. BEST QUALITY – No plastic anywhere. Biggest zippers on the market. Diamond reflection technology. Double cinching ducting ports. Tool pouch. Bug resistant pre-filters. Sturdy flood pool. Attention to detail EVERYWHERE. Included Components: Gorilla Tent Canvas Gorilla Frame Flood Pool Block IR Roofing Tool Pouch Heavy Duty Canvas Carrying Case 1′ Height Extension Kit. Need more height? Get a 2′ Height Extension Kit!

About this brand

SuperCloset, also known as SuperPonics, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and maintains a perfect A+ rating, surpassing any other company in the hydroponics industry. SuperCloset is known as the leading manufacturer of Automated Superponic Grow Systems and Grow Boxes in the world. We have won several awards for our innovating and revolutionary designs and are continually researching ways to build upon our already successful systems! SuperCloset is dedicated to spreading the incredible advantages of growing hydroponically and harvesting local and sustainable foods and herbs. Growing your own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices is one of the best ways to help our environment, as well as your health. Based in beautiful San Francisco, California, SuperCloset is home to the best Indoor Hydroponic Grow Cabinets and Vertical Growing Systems in the World. San Francisco provides the perfect environment for SuperCloset; combining innovative and imaginative ideologies with progressive methods of harvesting local, sustainable, and organic products! We’re right at home in the Bay! Founded by CEO Kip Andersen in 2002, literally in his garage, SuperCloset has quickly become the industry leader within the Hydroponic Cabinet and Indoor Gardening Community. We have a highly trained and seasoned crew that works around the clock to ensure the highest quality cabinets and fully automated SuperPonics and VerticalPonics systems possible. In addition to being the ONLY Better Business Bureau accredited member with an A+ rating in our industry (as of October 2010), we are also the winner of 2008’s Best Cabinet of the Year award, Best Overall System in 2009, and Best Budget Grow Box for our SuperLocker in 2010. With all of these accolades, our reputation quite obviously precedes us. We work 1-on-1 with all of our customers ensuring that their needs and expectations are exceeded with effectiveness and efficiency.