Deluxe 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet

by Super Closet

About this product

With a 50-site SuperCloner in a dedicated cloning and germination chamber, you can start your seeds and clones down below without disrupting the vegetation and flowering stages in the main chamber. Our unique SuperPonics system grows your plants up to 5x faster, bigger, and easier than any other grow box! Plus, dual custom carbon filters and locking doors mean your grow will be safe from pesky aromas and prying eyes. The Deluxe 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet stands 36″ wide, 24″ deep and 72″ high. Add the SuperFlower cabinet to complete the Trinity Grow System and become the envy of all your friends! This award-winning, completely automated hydroponic grow system comes with every component needed to start growing today, a nine episode video tutorial, a “No Hassle” 3 year warranty, and complimentary 7 Day/Week Lifetime Customer, Technical, and Grow Support. Grow your own with this fully automated, fully assembled, quiet, safe, beautiful, air-tight, light-tight, locking, InfraCool, powder-coated stealth grow box, designed to fit perfectly in your home! Our Deluxe 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet truly takes the guesswork out of growing. We have created the ideal indoor gardening environment in which every key detail has already been considered and incorporated into our professional design. You will have the luxury of following these simple instructions to attain amazing results and yields of the highest quantity and quality yields – comparable to those of Master Growers!

About this brand

SuperCloset, also known as SuperPonics, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and maintains a perfect A+ rating, surpassing any other company in the hydroponics industry. SuperCloset is known as the leading manufacturer of Automated Superponic Grow Systems and Grow Boxes in the world. We have won several awards for our innovating and revolutionary designs and are continually researching ways to build upon our already successful systems! SuperCloset is dedicated to spreading the incredible advantages of growing hydroponically and harvesting local and sustainable foods and herbs. Growing your own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices is one of the best ways to help our environment, as well as your health. Based in beautiful San Francisco, California, SuperCloset is home to the best Indoor Hydroponic Grow Cabinets and Vertical Growing Systems in the World. San Francisco provides the perfect environment for SuperCloset; combining innovative and imaginative ideologies with progressive methods of harvesting local, sustainable, and organic products! We’re right at home in the Bay! Founded by CEO Kip Andersen in 2002, literally in his garage, SuperCloset has quickly become the industry leader within the Hydroponic Cabinet and Indoor Gardening Community. We have a highly trained and seasoned crew that works around the clock to ensure the highest quality cabinets and fully automated SuperPonics and VerticalPonics systems possible. In addition to being the ONLY Better Business Bureau accredited member with an A+ rating in our industry (as of October 2010), we are also the winner of 2008’s Best Cabinet of the Year award, Best Overall System in 2009, and Best Budget Grow Box for our SuperLocker in 2010. With all of these accolades, our reputation quite obviously precedes us. We work 1-on-1 with all of our customers ensuring that their needs and expectations are exceeded with effectiveness and efficiency.