SuperCloset’s all-in-one, turn-key, LED grow room tent package makes indoor gardening simple and fun! The SuperRoom 2′ x 4′ LED Soil Grow Room Package is a professionally designed, fully automated LED grow room package that comes complete with everything you need for a smooth and easy growing experience. Grow like a professional! The SuperRoom 2′ x 4′ LED Soil Grow Room Package includes a 2′ x 4′ Gorilla Grow Tent; a Kind LED K3-L600 grow light; Six 5 gallon soil pots; timers for complete light cycle automation; a Phresh carbon scrubber & filter; digital readout thermometer / hygrometer; an internal circulation fan; an adjustable net trellis system; an electrical GFCI adapter; a pH Testing Kit; a TDS Meter; a TechnaFlora Nutrient Bundle; an instructional DVD and a 3 year warranty!
