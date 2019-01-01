 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow tents
  5. SupHerb Dryer Drying Cabinet

SupHerb Dryer Drying Cabinet

by Super Closet

Write a review
Super Closet Growing Grow Tents SupHerb Dryer Drying Cabinet

About this product

SuperCloset is proud to bring you the SupHerb Dryer drying cabinet, the first professional vertical herb/flower drying cabinet in the world. The SupHerb Dryer drying cabinet has been designed to blend into almost any area, perfect for the home, office, or pretty much anywhere! The SupHerb Dryer drying cabinet provides the ideal drying environment. It is important to state that all SuperCloset Grow Boxes and Grow Rooms can act as a good drying cabinet in and of themselves. As much as everyone loves the SupHerb Dryer, we believe that we have to tell you that your SuperCloset will also double as a drying cabinet when you harvest your plants in any SuperCloset system. The benefit of the SupHerb Dryer is that you will have a professional separate wooden drying chamber designed specifically for perfectly drying plants. With pine and mahogany walls throughout and several adjustable hanging rods, the drying process is quick and simple. In addition, you will save time and money by not disrupting the Continual Harvest Rotation in your SuperCloset. The SupHerb Dryer is a wonderful addition to all SuperCloset systems and is a huge hit with all growers who want the absolute best and fastest drying experience!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Super Closet Logo
SuperCloset, also known as SuperPonics, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and maintains a perfect A+ rating, surpassing any other company in the hydroponics industry. SuperCloset is known as the leading manufacturer of Automated Superponic Grow Systems and Grow Boxes in the world. We have won several awards for our innovating and revolutionary designs and are continually researching ways to build upon our already successful systems! SuperCloset is dedicated to spreading the incredible advantages of growing hydroponically and harvesting local and sustainable foods and herbs. Growing your own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices is one of the best ways to help our environment, as well as your health. Based in beautiful San Francisco, California, SuperCloset is home to the best Indoor Hydroponic Grow Cabinets and Vertical Growing Systems in the World. San Francisco provides the perfect environment for SuperCloset; combining innovative and imaginative ideologies with progressive methods of harvesting local, sustainable, and organic products! We’re right at home in the Bay! Founded by CEO Kip Andersen in 2002, literally in his garage, SuperCloset has quickly become the industry leader within the Hydroponic Cabinet and Indoor Gardening Community. We have a highly trained and seasoned crew that works around the clock to ensure the highest quality cabinets and fully automated SuperPonics and VerticalPonics systems possible. In addition to being the ONLY Better Business Bureau accredited member with an A+ rating in our industry (as of October 2010), we are also the winner of 2008’s Best Cabinet of the Year award, Best Overall System in 2009, and Best Budget Grow Box for our SuperLocker in 2010. With all of these accolades, our reputation quite obviously precedes us. We work 1-on-1 with all of our customers ensuring that their needs and expectations are exceeded with effectiveness and efficiency.