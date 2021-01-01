 Loading…

Hybrid

Ghost OG

by Super Farm

Ghost OG

About this product

Indica Dom 70% Indica 30% Sativa THC: 23.08%

About this brand

Super Farm Cannabis is an Indoor Recreational Cannabis Cultivator established In Denver, CO in 2015. Our passionate, all-encompassing team of cultivators work 365 days per year to ensure every plant is Grown With Love. As a team, we are constantly striving and working together to take our company and our brand to the next level while promoting responsible, reliable Cannabis Cultivation.

About this strain

Ghost OG

Ghost OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

