Composed of over 30 flower rooms with just over 1,000 square feet per room. Our boutique-sized rooms make it much easier for the perfect environment to be achieved, allowing for very happy cannabis plants with gorgeous and robust flowers. We harvest fresh product every 2 days while rotating rooms thru a 60-70 day flowering cycle. Our team is composed of very passionate cannabis enthusiasts who pride themselves on paying attention to the tiniest details throughout the growing process. Our goal at our facilities is to cultivate the most efficiently grown pounds of top shelf indoor cannabis! Please ask your local dispensary about Super-farm flowers so you can try them if you haven’t already!