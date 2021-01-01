About this product
Indica Dom 70% Indica 30% Sativa THC: 23.05%
About this brand
Super Farm
Super Farm Cannabis is an Indoor Recreational Cannabis Cultivator established In Denver, CO in 2015. Our passionate, all-encompassing team of cultivators work 365 days per year to ensure every plant is Grown With Love. As a team, we are constantly striving and working together to take our company and our brand to the next level while promoting responsible, reliable Cannabis Cultivation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.