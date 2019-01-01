 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by SUPERGOOD

$60.00MSRP

About this product

A rich and flavorful blend that will warm you from the inside out. Also happens to make a next level mug of golden milk. Made in Denver, Colorado. 3.3 ounce jar (25 servings) 500MG CBD PER JAR 20MG CBD PER SERVING INGREDIENTS - Organic turmeric, organic cinnamon, MCT oil powder (MCT oil, acacia fiber), organic ginger, organic black pepper, organic vanilla bean, CBD. Contains coconut. PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS. NO ADDED SUGAR. SUGGESTED USE - Adults mix 2 teaspoons into 12 ounces of warm milk of your choice. Sweeten as desired. NITTY GRITTY This is the product that inspired our first line. It is rich and flavorful, and is more warming than it is spicy (if you take your golden milk on the spicy side, simply add a bit more ginger and/or black pepper). Each serving contains over 700MG turmeric (one serving = two teaspoons). HOW WE REALLY USE IT 90% of the time we use this powder to whip up a mean mug of golden milk but we also love using it to make golden chia pudding (it's delicious in overnight oats, too). THE MORE YOU KNOW Freshly ground black pepper is added to all of our TURMERIC + products to help increase the bioavailability of the turmeric. MCT oil (in liquid or powder form) is used for the very same reason, but also because it helps to increase the bioavailability of the CBD. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

We're a husband and wife team who got our start on the marijuana side of Colorado's recreational marijuana industry (we run a whole food edibles company called Alchemy Food Co.). Our hemp products are crafted with ethanol-extracted full spectrum hemp extract as well as CBD isolate - all made from hemp grown in the Colorado sun. Licensed by CDPHE. Third-party lab tested.