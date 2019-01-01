 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. TURMERIC CAPSULES +

TURMERIC CAPSULES +

by SUPERGOOD

Write a review
SUPERGOOD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles TURMERIC CAPSULES +

$90.00MSRP

About this product

Your turmeric supplement just got taken up a notch with the addition of everyone’s favorite non-intoxicating cannabinoid: CBD. Made in Denver, Colorado. 50 capsules per bottle 1000MG CBD PER BOTTLE 20MG CBD PER SERVING INGREDIENTS - Organic turmeric, MCT oil powder (MCT oil, acacia fiber), CBD, organic black pepper in plant-derived (modified cellulose) capsules. Contains coconut. SUGGESTED USE - Adults take 1-2 capsules, 1-2 times per day. NITTY GRITTY These capsules are perfect for anyone wanting an all-in-one turmeric/CBD supplement. Each serving contains over 450MG turmeric (one serving = one capsule). HOW WE REALLY USE IT We take a capsule (or two) first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach. If using as a sleep aid, we take a capsule (or two) just before bed, at least two hours after a meal. THE MORE YOU KNOW Freshly ground black pepper is added to all of our TURMERIC + products to help increase the bioavailability of the turmeric. MCT oil (in liquid or powder form) is used for the very same reason, but also because it helps to increase the bioavailability of the CBD. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SUPERGOOD Logo
We're a husband and wife team who got our start on the marijuana side of Colorado's recreational marijuana industry (we run a whole food edibles company called Alchemy Food Co.). Our hemp products are crafted with ethanol-extracted full spectrum hemp extract as well as CBD isolate - all made from hemp grown in the Colorado sun. Licensed by CDPHE. Third-party lab tested.