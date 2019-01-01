About this product

Your turmeric supplement just got taken up a notch with the addition of everyone’s favorite non-intoxicating cannabinoid: CBD. Made in Denver, Colorado. 50 capsules per bottle 1000MG CBD PER BOTTLE 20MG CBD PER SERVING INGREDIENTS - Organic turmeric, MCT oil powder (MCT oil, acacia fiber), CBD, organic black pepper in plant-derived (modified cellulose) capsules. Contains coconut. SUGGESTED USE - Adults take 1-2 capsules, 1-2 times per day. NITTY GRITTY These capsules are perfect for anyone wanting an all-in-one turmeric/CBD supplement. Each serving contains over 450MG turmeric (one serving = one capsule). HOW WE REALLY USE IT We take a capsule (or two) first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach. If using as a sleep aid, we take a capsule (or two) just before bed, at least two hours after a meal. THE MORE YOU KNOW Freshly ground black pepper is added to all of our TURMERIC + products to help increase the bioavailability of the turmeric. MCT oil (in liquid or powder form) is used for the very same reason, but also because it helps to increase the bioavailability of the CBD. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.