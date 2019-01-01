 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. TURMERIC COCONUT CREAMER +

TURMERIC COCONUT CREAMER +

by SUPERGOOD

Write a review
SUPERGOOD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles TURMERIC COCONUT CREAMER +
SUPERGOOD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles TURMERIC COCONUT CREAMER +

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Nourishing and nutrient dense ingredients make for a delicious creamer that lends a subtle coconut flavor and natural sweetness. Made in Denver, Colorado. 3.3 ounce jar (25 servings) 500MG CBD PER JAR 20MG CBD PER SERVING INGREDIENTS - Organic coconut milk powder (organic coconut milk, organic acacia fiber, organic tapioca maltodextrin), MCT oil powder (MCT oil, acacia fiber), organic turmeric, CBD, organic black pepper. Contains coconut. PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS. NO ADDED SUGAR. SUGGESTED USE - Adults mix 2 teaspoons into 8-12 ounces of tea or coffee. Sweeten as desired. NITTY GIRTTY We developed this creamer after a friend strongly suggested we add it to our lineup (HI J!) and it quickly became one of our favorite products. In case you're wondering: the turmeric flavor is not overpowering, though it is noticeable in things like coffee and tea. Each serving contains 200MG turmeric (one serving = two teaspoons). HOW WE REALLY USE IT For starters, we love mixing this creamer into tea and coffee (and recommend adding the creamer to the mug before the liquid) but we also love using it in turmeric overnight oats, adding it to smoothies, sprinkling it on top of almond butter toast, etc. THE MORE YOU KNOW Freshly ground black pepper is added to all of our TURMERIC + products to help increase the bioavailability of the turmeric. MCT oil (in liquid or powder form) is used for the very same reason, but also because it helps to increase the bioavailability of the CBD. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SUPERGOOD Logo
We're a husband and wife team who got our start on the marijuana side of Colorado's recreational marijuana industry (we run a whole food edibles company called Alchemy Food Co.). Our hemp products are crafted with ethanol-extracted full spectrum hemp extract as well as CBD isolate - all made from hemp grown in the Colorado sun. Licensed by CDPHE. Third-party lab tested.