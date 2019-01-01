About this product

Our CBD-rich turmeric oil delivers the full spectrum of cannabinoids (CBD + CBG, CBC, etc.) straight to your system. This product is formulated using a whole plant extract and therefore contains trace amounts of THC (<0.3%). Ethanol extracted and made in Denver, Colorado. .5 ounce bottle (25 servings) 250MG FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT PER BOTTLE 10MG FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT PER SERVING 2 ounce bottle (50 servings) 1000MG FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT PER BOTTLE 20MG FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT PER SERVING INGREDIENTS - Organic MCT oil, organic turmeric, full spectrum hemp extract, organic black pepper. Contains coconut. SUGGESTED USE - Adults take 25-50 drops (~0.6-1.2 mL or 1/8-1/4 teaspoon), 1-2 times per day. Shake well before using. NITTY GRITTY Our oil is formulated using a full spectrum hemp extract that is 80-85% cannabinoids and 15-20% terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins, and minerals. The concentration of cannabinoids in our .5 ounce bottle is > 200MG. Each serving contains 10MG turmeric (one serving = 0.6 mL). The concentration of cannabinoids in our 2 ounce bottle is > 800MG. Each serving contains 20MG turmeric (one serving = 1.2 mL). Instead of magnetically stirring our oil (which only remains homogenous while it's stirring), we homogenize it using a high-shear homogenizer. What does this mean? It means we can guarantee our oil is completely homogenous from the first drop to the last. HOW WE REALLY USE IT We take a dropper full first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach. If using as a sleep aid, we take a dropper full just before bed, at least two hours after a meal. For faster onset, hold the oil under your tongue for 30-60 seconds. Although we don't typically add this oil to food, it does make for a really delicious addition to our turmeric coconut whipped cream. THE MORE YOU KNOW Freshly ground black pepper is added to all of our TURMERIC + products to help increase the bioavailability of the turmeric. MCT oil (in liquid or powder form) is used for the very same reason, but also because it helps to increase the bioavailability of the cannabinoids. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.