Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Used during the flowering stage in hydroponics to promote beautiful blooms, Bloom Aqua® contains essential minerals and trace elements to support vigorous flowering. Bloom Aqua® also contain’s 8% calcium which allows you to use Bloom Aqua® without a calcium supplement and have healthy vigorous flowering growth.
Be the first to review this product.