 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. BLOOM AQUA® 11-8-18

BLOOM AQUA® 11-8-18

by Supernatural Brand

Write a review
Supernatural Brand Growing Nutrients BLOOM AQUA® 11-8-18

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Used during the flowering stage in hydroponics to promote beautiful blooms, Bloom Aqua® contains essential minerals and trace elements to support vigorous flowering. Bloom Aqua® also contain’s 8% calcium which allows you to use Bloom Aqua® without a calcium supplement and have healthy vigorous flowering growth.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Supernatural Brand Logo
Supernatural® Brand, incorporated in 1997, has developed a line of high quality products that work together to provide your plants with an optimal growth environment throughout their entire life cycle. Our extensive research and development has focused on fusion and maximization of the best of foliar, solid and liquid phase growth techniques. The company’s genesis lies in its founder’s lifelong passion for growing beautifully clean plants of all types. Decades worth of experience working with many plant varieties and growth techniques led him to realize that many modern growth techniques have certain drawbacks that prevent plants from reaching their full potential. The Supernatural® Brand product line, from growth medium to plant foods, has been designed precisely to overcome these drawbacks. By providing your plants with optimal growth conditions for their entire life cycle, you will achieve truly impressive results. Supernatural® Brand products, already sold worldwide, are gaining even more attention from those who want their plants to be the best.