Supply Hybrid Cartridge 1g
by SupplyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Vape cartridges made with medical marijuana oil and live medical marijuana terpenes with no added fillers or non-medical marijuana ingredients. Designed to be affordable & convenient, while bringing potency and different terpene profiles to your vaping experience.
About this brand
Supply
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.