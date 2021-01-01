 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Supply Indica Cartridge 1g

Supply Indica Cartridge 1g

by Supply

Write a review
Supply Concentrates Cartridges Supply Indica Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Vape cartridges made with medical marijuana oil and live medical marijuana terpenes with no added fillers or non-medical marijuana ingredients. Designed to be affordable & convenient, while bringing potency and different terpene profiles to your vaping experience.

About this brand

Supply Logo
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review